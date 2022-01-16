CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, 2022 Spanish Supercup Final

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao in the 2022 Spanish Supercup Final.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema,

Athletico Bilbao starting XI (TBC): Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo, Balenziaga, Vespa, Dani Garcia, Nico Williams, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Williams.

As expected, Rodrygo replaces Marco Asensio on Real Madrid’s right wing. Vazquez will also take care of the team’s right-back spot after Carvajal tested positive for Covid.

Real Madrid will need to play this game with composure and intensity if they want to win the title, as Bilbao have proved time and time again that they’re a solid and physical team who never give up.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 01/16/2022

Time: 19:30 CEST, 01:30pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Vamos (Spain), ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.