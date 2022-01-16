Real Madrid Femenino vs. Rayo Vallecano Postponed

The match that was to be played today at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Ciudad Deportiva Fundación between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, corresponding to matchday 18 of the Primera Iberdrola, has been postponed minutes before kick-off at the request of the local team due to four positive COVID-19 results in its squad, corresponding to three players and a member of the coaching staff. Although the rest of the players have tested negative, some have symptoms compatible with the virus.

The Competition Judge agrees “to postpone the match to a new date as soon as possible to be determined by this body as soon as all the circumstances that allow it to be contested are proven.”

This is the third game in a row that has been postponed. Encounters vs. Atlético Madrid and UD Granadilla Tenerife were suspended due to COVID-19 positives within Real Madrid’s squad and staff.

Las Blancas’ next match will be held on January 19, vs. Barcelona in the Supercopa de España.