Open Thread: January 17, 2022

That’s Trophy No 1 for the season

Real beat Athletic to claain their first trophie for the 21/22 season, the one known among fans as one of the Mickey Mouse trophies, the... Supercopa de Espana... which takes place in Saudi Arabia for... guess-able reasons.

Carlo Being Classy

The Eyebrow showcased his classy manners once again, by calling the now-ex-Cadiz gaffer Cervera to offer support, after the latter lost his job.

The 56-year-old was relieved of his duties at Cadiz last Tuesday owing to the club’s poor run of form culminating in them lying 19th in LaLiga Santander. Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are at the opposite end of the table, leading the way after 21 games but that didn’t stop the perennial winner from reaching out to his acquaintance. The Italian rang the coach, who born in Equatorial Guinea, from Saudi Arabia where Los Blancos are competing in the Supercopa de Espana.

Some Eyecandy to start the week in better mood

Yup, the boys look good when they’re in the mood

Oh well, why not

