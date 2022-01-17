Modric becomes oldest goalscorer in Real Madrid history since Amancio and wins SuperCopa MVP

It was a historical night for Real Madrid’s Luka Modric. He not only scored the winning goal vs Athletic Club in the Spanish SuperCopa final, but also became the oldest Real Madrid goalscorer since Amancio Amaro (at the age of 34 years old and five months) scored in 1976. The Croatian also won the game’s MVP award.

“I never get tired of winning,” Modric said after the game. “This club taught us that it is very important to win. Every victory at this club is something very big. We are very happy for the trophy, but we have not done anything. We are halfway through the season and we have to continue. I hope we win more at the end of the season.”

Modric also spoke about his contract situation, as well as his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.

“I always have a good relationship with the club and I’m sure we’re going to reach an agreement,” The Croatian said of his contract renewal status. “It never took me two minutes to reach an agreement to renew and I’m sure we’re going to reach an agreement. My wish is known and I’m sure the club wants this too.”

Modric shared a wholesome moment with Ancelotti after the game. As he received his MVP trophy, Real Madrid’s head coach went up to him and said “You missed a pass!” The two shared a laugh and exchanged hugs.

“He means a lot in my career,” Modric said of his coach. “Because of how he is as a person and as a coach. His way of being and how he leads the team is impressive. Since he has arrived he has given me a lot of confidence and has put a lot of faith in me. When you have someone like that behind you, things work out.”