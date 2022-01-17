Marcelo ties Gento for most decorated Real Madrid player ever

Marcelo, the team’s #1 captain when on the field, lifted the Spanish SuperCopa high into the sky tonight in Riyadh, in what was a beautiful sight. Tonight’s trophy means Marcelo is on the brink of history: He has equalled Real Madrid legend Paco Gento as the player with the most trophies in club history.

Marcelo and Gento now stand at 23 trophies each. Marcelo now surpasses Sergio Ramos (22), while Karim Benzema barely trails behind with 20 trophies.

It was nice to see the smile on Marcelo’s face after the game. He is undoubtedly a Real Madrid legend, and probably the best left-back in club history. He has always been a leader and passionate character who’s always been a champion of the club badge. He will be missed when he retires, and if he’s to leave by the end of the season, the hope is that we can send him off with at least one more trophy, which would make him the most decorated player in club history.