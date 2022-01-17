Perez on Modric and Courtois: “Without wanting to brag, they are the two best in their position”

A very happy Real Madrid president spoke to Real Madrid TV after his team beat Athletic Club by two goals to lift the Spanish SuperCopa in Riyadh. Florentino Perez spoke about the importance of this trophy, as well as the performances of Marcelo, Luka Modric, and Thibaut Courtois.

“It means a lot,” Perez said of the trophy. “We have made some changes and we are ushering in a new era with a coach who knows us very well and a defense that we have changed and has given a very good result to date and we are happy and optimistic — we have found a new direction and what we wanted is to win.

“We always want to win everything, they taught us that since we were little, this year it was 60 years since I became a member and that’s how we were educated, I work along the lines that Santiago Bernabéu set for us and I am happy because we have won the first title.”

The president was also full of praise for three players in particular.

“Marcelo is a legend at Real Madrid,” Perez said. “I think the recognition is obvious anywhere in the world and I’m very happy that they gave him this standing ovation in this place where there are many Madridistas.

“Without wanting to brag, Modric and Courtois are the two best in their position. The best goalkeeper, and Modric is in enviable form, worthy of winning the Ballon d’Or again.”

Finally, Perez spoke about the Real Madrid fans that were present in Saudi Arabia.

“Madrid is universal, every place you go is full of Madridistas,” the president said. “Madrid is the club with the most fans in the world. I take this opportunity to congratulate how we have been treated here, in the organization of the Federation. It has been a good week for Spanish football and it was internationally recognized by all.”