Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid Lift SuperCopa

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, and Om Arvind discuss:

The gap between Real Madrid and Athletic Club

Comparing this game to the last two previous matchups between these two teams

Are we surprised Real Madrid didn’t play deeper?

Ferland Mendy’s performance

The lack of synergy between Mendy and Vinicius

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Should Marcelino have started Nico Williams and Raul Garcia?

Mendy, the demoralizer

Athletic’s press

Should Rodrygo be the #1 right winger?

Athletic’s flurry in the final 20 minutes

Going over the referee’s decision

Post-game celebrations and shenangians

Why do we have a connection with Rangers?

Will the SuperCopa be played in other countries in the future?

The Saudia Arabia experience

And more.

