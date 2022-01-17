Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid -report

Belgian attacker Eden Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid, according to a report published on RMC Sport’s by journalist Sacha Tavolieiri, who covers the Belgian national team for the French radio.

Tavolieiri doesn’t mention when would Hazard leave the club, but considering that there are only two weeks until the end of the winter transfer window, it looks like the winger will have to wait until the summer to leave the Spanish capital. The report also mentions that some members of Madrid’s medical staff think that Hazard would need to have surgery once again, while members of the board including president Florentino Perez want Hazard to keep playing in order to increase his value in the market.

Hazard, arguably the worst signing in Real Madrid history, is still under contract until the summer of 2024. However, if he truly wants to leave Madrid, Los Blancos will surely want to accept any offer they receive knowing that they would get his contract off the books, a club source told Managing Madrid.

Hazard’s value has decreased significantly over the last few years, so it won’t be easy for the attacker to find other clubs interested in his signing —and his high wages— any time soon.

Still, assuming the report is accurate, this is good news for Real Madrid, as Hazard will be proactive and wanting to find a new club instead of just cash in the two years left on his deal with Los Blancos.