WATCH: Discussion on Ferland Mendy’s defensive ability

There was a lot to discuss on last night’s Managing Madrid Podcast, where Kiyan Sobhani, Euan McTear, and Om Arvind thoroughly broke down Real Madrid’s win over Athletic Club to lift the SuperCopa trophy in Riyadh.

Among the topics, the hosts discussed all of the tactical wrinkles from both sides, Rodrygo’s performance, milestones for Marcelo and Modric, the referee decisions, Vinicius Jr’s fatigue, and plenty more.

Below is a brief clip, in video form, where Kiyan and Euan talk about Athletic’s starting line-up, as well as Ferland Mendy’s defensive ability:

Mendy has been near foot-perfect defensively for Real Madrid. Though, although he’s had some good moments offensively, there was lots of discussion last night on the lack of chemistry between him and Vinicius Jr, and how Mendy still needs to improve aspects of his attacking game in order to truly take his game to the next level as an important Real Madrid left-back.

