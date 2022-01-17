Asensio will miss up to three weeks with muscle injury -report

Bad news for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, who suffered a muscle injury during Saturday’s training session. The club’s doctors revealed that Asensio will need to miss around three weeks before he can be back on the pitch, with the player getting an MRI to confirm the diagnosis on Tuesday, according to a report published today on MARCA.

Asensio was in great form before picking up this injury, as he had completed excellent performances against Valencia and Barcelona. That means that the attacker will need some time to improve his form and conditioning before he can make that kind of impact.

In the meantime, coach Carlo Ancelotti and the rest of the staff will be hoping to see Rodrygo Goes replicating the performance he put up against Athletic in the Spanish Supercup Final. Rodrygo and Asensio have been battling for the starting spot on Real Madrid’s right win all season long, so this injury could very well be a decisive turning point in this competition for the spot.