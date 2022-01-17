Real Madrid Extend Maite Oroz’s Contract Until 2025

Real Madrid have extended Maite Oroz’s contract until 2025.

The 23-year-old was signed from Athletic Bilbao at the start of the 2019/20 season and immediately became a fixture in the side. Originally deployed as more of an attacking midfielder, David Aznar moved her into deeper positions and charged her with conducting play.

That trend seems to have been reversed under Alberto Toril, although her versatility is no doubt one of many reasons that Las Blancas have invested in her for three more years.

Maite possesses an impressive mix of qualities necessary for the modern midfielder. Her passing range and ball control are complemented by her vision, pitch mapping, and agility, combining to produce a press-resistant distributor and secure playmaker between the lines.

She is also heavily underrated as a defensive force. Despite not being an overwhelming physical presence in duels, she executes tackles with aggression and skill and is always good for a handful of a classy interceptions per game.

Oroz is admired by her teammates and elevates the play of those around her. It’s no wonder that the improvement in Claudia Zornoza’s performances coincided with Maite’s return, and that Marta Cardona is on record saying that she would renew Maite for ten years if she could only pick one player.