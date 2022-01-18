Open Thread: January 18, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to have as your wingman: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or... yours truly.

BUILD THE MAN A STATUE ALREADY

Spanish Super Cup final MOTM.



Luka Modrić is 36 years old and still running the show pic.twitter.com/nj0rd1RskV — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 16, 2022

Luka was immense aainst Athletic club. The Croatian magician is still a very consistent performer at age 36 and one of the best midfielders on planet earth - heck, perhaps Planet Vegeta ...Oh wait that one was blown up. “O - Ho ho” (Easy reference). Seriously, the man was all over the pitch, spraying passes with ease, performing crazy controls and nutmegs, winning the ball back... yeah you get the picture. Modric is a joy to watch, so enjoy it while it lasts, boys.

Pretty self-explanatory

Ah, here’s another interesting one:

No player in Real Madrid history has won more trophies than Marcelo (23)



CLUB LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/BBoDkDecxU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 16, 2022

*Blows nose and holds back tears* Sorry! Can’t help it guys...

Con Calma

Only Real Madrid players can relax this way before a UCl finalpic.twitter.com/N6rVExr66I — ⚡- Fan (@NathnaelKebede) January 14, 2022

“Get to know ya” Series: Favorite... Series (both anime and non-anime)

Yup, the section is still ongoing for me. Go ahead and comment some of your favorite series! I may not watch many anime series anymore, but I’ll still gladly take suggestions, so fire away!

Have a nice Tuesday and may the Madridismo be with you all.