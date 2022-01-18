Real Madrid Legend Paco Gento Passes Away

Real Madrid have confirmed that Paco Gento, one of the greatest players in Real Madrid history, has passed away:

Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football.

Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and its love and affection to his wife Mari Luz, his sons Francisco and Julio, his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones.

Paco Gento is the only player in football history to have won 6 European Cups. He defended the shirt of our club between 1953 and 1971, and during his 18 seasons at Real Madrid he won, in addition to the 6 European Cups, 12 Leagues, 2 Spanish Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Small World Cup and 2 Cups. Latinas. At Real Madrid he played 600 games and scored 182 goals. He was international with the Spanish team on 43 occasions.

The figure of Paco Gento faithfully represents all the values ​​of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport. Madrid fans and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great legends.

Francisco Gento has died at the age of 88. Real Madrid also extends its condolences to all Real Madrid members and fans.