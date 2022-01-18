Real Madrid pay tribute to Paco Gento

This morning at Valdebebas, the team gathered to pay tribute to Paco Gento who passed away today at the age of 88. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the team before there was a minute of silence to remember the Real Madrid legend.

Ancelotti addressed the team in these words:

“We’ve had the sad news this morning that a club legend has passed away: Paco Gento. He played for the club for 18 years, winning 6 European Cups and 12 league titles. In his memory, we’ll show our respect and observe a minute’s silence”.

Real Madrid also released a tribute video today that was beautiful — a compilation of his accolades, highlights as a devastating attacking winger, and some wholesome moments from his life:

Gento loved the club. He was synonymous with its name. He leaves with a tremendous, unrivalled legacy. Everyone at Managing Madrid sends its love to his family. You will be deeply missed, Paco.