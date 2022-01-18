Florentino Perez: “I am passionate about football and Real Madrid because of players like Gento”

The loss of the great Paco Gento, arguably the best Spanish player of all time, has seen an outpouring of support for his time on earth. Many Real Madrid players — past and present — like Marcelo, Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Arbeloa, and Raul have all sent a message through social media. Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez, sent a message through Real Madrid TV, to share a few words on Gento.

“Thank you, dear Paco. We will never forget you,” an emotional Florentino Perez said. “I am passionate about football and Real Madrid because of players like Gento, whom I have seen since I was 4 years old when my father first took me to the Bernabéu”

The Managing Madrid crew have watched Paco Gento on more than one occasion during the Historical Segment on the podcast. Each member of the staff came away impressed with Gento’s frightening speed, deft touches, and technique that could transcend in the modern game. To hear some of our thoughts on Gento and the famed 7-3 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at Hampton Park, use the link below:

