Pre-Match Press Conference: Barcelona Femení vs. Real Madrid Femenino; Spanish Super Cup

Alberto Toril and Maite Oroz spoke to the press before Real Madrid’s Supercopa de España match vs. Barcelona.

Toril on the passing of Paco Gento

On behalf of the players and all the members of the women’s team, we send our condolences and much encouragement and affection to the family. Hopefully they are okay despite the situation.

Toril on the Supercopa

It’s a very nice competition. We’re the four best teams, it’s a semi-final against a great rival and that’s the attitude with which we’re going to go into it. With the competitive gene we have, we’re sure to make the match difficult.

Toril on how the break affected Madrid

Until the break we had a very good dynamic of game pace and confidence. A break is never good, but we have tried to be strong mentally. In the last game, the team showed a lot of mental strength despite the result we had and how it started. We do not lower our arms and continue to compete well. We are going to try to make it difficult for Barcelona and we for sure have options. For us it is a success to be here. We have little time to live and having a chance at a title is always exciting.

Maite on Madrid’s preparations

We haven’t competed for a long time, but we are giving the best versions of ourselves in training. We’re at a great level and we’re looking forward to the match to give it our all. We like to play these matches, we face them with enthusiasm. I’m sure the team will do very well because we’re working for it.

Maite on the challenge of playing Barcelona

We are aware that they are a great team, but we are Real Madrid. We have a very complete squad with very good players. Anything can happen. Playing in the Ciudad del Fútbol, where the Spanish team trains, we love it. Regardless of where we play, we are always going to give the best version of ourselves.