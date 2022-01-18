Churros y Tácticas Podcast: What did last week’s Clasico actually mean?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Diego’s stance of Barcelona’s “Pride In Defeat”
- The return of ‘spice’ to Clasicos
- Would Real Madrid fans take Ronald Araujo?
- Would Barcelona fans take Isco?
- Diego’s deep research on Erling Haaland
- Atletico Madrid’s struggles
- What’s the future without Diego Simeone?
- The Best, women’s voting
- Upcoming women’s Clasico venue(s)
- And more
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.
