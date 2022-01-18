Churros y Tácticas Podcast: What did last week’s Clasico actually mean?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Diego’s stance of Barcelona’s “Pride In Defeat”

The return of ‘spice’ to Clasicos

Would Real Madrid fans take Ronald Araujo?

Would Barcelona fans take Isco?

Diego’s deep research on Erling Haaland

Atletico Madrid’s struggles

What’s the future without Diego Simeone?

The Best, women’s voting

Upcoming women’s Clasico venue(s)

And more

