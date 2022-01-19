 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: January 19, 2022

Your Tuesday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga
Thank you for everything, Mr Gento. Farewell.
Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Goodbye Proud Legend of Madrid

(thanks for the link, Valyrian Steel)

You ought to know by now, that one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and in all of football, Paco Gento, has passed away. Among his many trophies are 12 (!) La Ligas and 6(!!!) Champions League trophies. I want you to think about that for a second; About half of our record Champions League titles were won by tams with the man playing!

Lukita Confident Regarding his Extension

ICYMI

You love confidence when you see it too, don’t you!? Maite Oroz went badass mode when asked about Femenino’s chances against Barcelona:

We are aware that they are a great team, but we are Real Madrid. We have a very complete squad with very good players. Anything can happen.

Catch the pre-match conference here, courtesy of Om.

Have a nice day, fellow Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with you all.

