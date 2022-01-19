Open Thread: January 19, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to beers and fingerfood: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Kung_Fu_Zizou (give the man an applause), Ezek Ix or... yours truly.

Goodbye Proud Legend of Madrid

(thanks for the link, Valyrian Steel)

You ought to know by now, that one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and in all of football, Paco Gento, has passed away. Among his many trophies are 12 (!) La Ligas and 6(!!!) Champions League trophies. I want you to think about that for a second; About half of our record Champions League titles were won by tams with the man playing!

Real Madrid legend and honorary president Paco Gento has died at the age of 88.



Gento is the only player in history to win six European Cups. He also won 12 league titles. A true Madrid and world football icon.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vZbuYDnLkT — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 18, 2022

Gento won the Latin Cup with Real Madrid the two times he played in it.

1955, 1957#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/QSrWVOkTXc — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 18, 2022

The players observed a minute's silence before training at Ciudad Real Madrid following the passing of Francisco Gento.#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/enC2Sb5urf — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 18, 2022

FC Barcelona expresses its condolences on the death of legendary Real Madrid player Francisco Gento. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/95JW8BSmt9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2022

Paco Gento's family: "Paco passed away wearing the Real Madrid shirt. He always slept with it." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 18, 2022

Lukita Confident Regarding his Extension

Luka Modrić: “There is nothing, nothing better for me than being a Real Madrid player. I'm not thinking about the renewal now. The club knows what I desire. We will surely reach the agreement soon”. ⚪️ #Modric



…and it’s just matter of time for #Modric2023. pic.twitter.com/Kfc0BXQwK0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2022

ICYMI

You love confidence when you see it too, don’t you!? Maite Oroz went badass mode when asked about Femenino’s chances against Barcelona:

We are aware that they are a great team, but we are Real Madrid. We have a very complete squad with very good players. Anything can happen.

Catch the pre-match conference here, courtesy of Om.

Have a nice day, fellow Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with you all.