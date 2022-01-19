Real Madrid does not have many offers for Hazard — report

Many reports surfaced this past week that Eden Hazard was willing to leave Real Madrid — something that would certainly help Los Blancos clear his wages off the books. Until now, it seemed like only Real wanted to move on from him, which made dealing him difficult. If Hazard was willing to work with the club, and perhaps lower his salary, an agreement could’ve been reached.

But according to Marca today, Hazard would prefer to wait, for now, at least until the end of the season.

It was never going to be easy. Even if both Real Madrid and Hazard wanted to work on a sale, moving him is difficult because there are not that many suitors for him, even those that have money. Hazard’s playing time wouldn’t necessarily improve at another big club.

Per the same report, Real Madrid don’t have ‘many’ offers. Two clubs who showed promised — Chelsea and Newcastle — reportedly have no interest in the Belgian now.

Hazard’s role continues to decrease, and with that, his value does as well. It’s a difficult and disappointing situation for a once exciting signing.