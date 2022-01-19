Managing Madrid Podcast: Paco Gento Tribute + Loan-tracker

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- The impact Paco Gento had on us

- How he was well ahead of his time

- His player profile

- Wholesome stories about him

- Brahim Diaz vs Genoa and Spezia

- Why his stats don’t add up

- Should his role change?

- Alvaro Odriozola’s best game of the season so far?

- Takefusa Kubo vs Espanyol

- Victor Chust vs Sporting Gijon

- Sergio Reguilon vs Miguel Gutierrez

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)