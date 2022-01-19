Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Femenino vs. FC Barcelona, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today face FC Barcelona Femeni at 1:15 p.m. EST (7:15 p.m. CEST)in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals held in the Las Rosas. The winner of this semifinal will take on either Levante or Atletico de Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup Final on Sunday.

Las Blancas have not played a match since their 3-1 victory against Sporting Huelva on December 22, 2021. Real Madrid returned from the holiday break and the Las Blancas camp struggled with many players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19. The team’s matches against Atletico and UDG Tenerife were postponed. On Sunday, January 16, it looked as though Real Madrid would play their first game of the year but Las Blancas’ match against Rayo Vallecano was postponed just after the scheduled kickoff time.

FC Barcelona Femeni come into the match in scintillating form despite having their meeting with Real Sociedad postponed. The reigning UWCL champions have won every game they have contested in both the league and the Champions League this season. The Blaugrana fell to Atletico in last year’s Spanish Super Cup and will come into this looking to make a statement.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andres, Kaci, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Esther Gonzalez, Caroline Moller Hansen, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea del Castillo

Subs: Sofia, Teresa, Lorena, Nahikari Garcia, Claudia Florentino, Lucia, Rocio, Paula Partido

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

FC Barcelona XI: Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes, Jana, Caroline Graham Hansen, Marta Torrejon, Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Leila Ouahabi, Fridolina Rolfo, Lieke Martens

Subs:

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Teledeporte (VPN)

Esport3 (VPN)