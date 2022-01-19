 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spanish Super Cup Semi-Finals: Real Madrid Femenino Squad vs. Barcelona

No Cardona nor Asllani.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez.

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Athenea del Castillo, Caroline Møller Hansen, Paula Partido

Absences: Méline Gérard, Marta Corredera, Kosovare Asllani, Marta Cardona, Sofie Svava

Real Madrid return to action vs. FC Barcelona in the Supercopa de España semi-finals. Alberto Toril has to work around a number of absences partly thanks to COVID-19 — the most crucial of them being Asllani and Cardona.

That means that we’ll probably see a strike duo of Esther and Nahikari, with Athenea and Møller on the flanks, if Toril goes 4-4-2.

This game kicks off a very difficult stretch for Las Blancas. After this, they take on Sevilla before facing 2nd-place Real Sociedad. Then it’s Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona in the league, Barcelona in the Champions League, Levante, and Barcelona in the Champions League again.

