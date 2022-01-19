Real Madrid announce squad for Elche game — Gareth Bale is back

For the first time in 144 days, Gareth Bale is available to play for Real Madrid again. A lot of time has passed since the Welshman suited up for the club — you’d have to go all the way back to August 28th to find his last appearance.

Bale is one of the standout names in tomorrow’s squad that will face Elche. Carlo Ancelotti said that Bale stayed in Madrid while the team travelled to Saudi Arabia and was busy training to reach full fitness. He has achieved it, per the Real Madrid’s coach — though Ancelotti did not guarantee either way if he’ll play or not.

Tomorrow’s list also feature’s Andriy Lunin (the likely starter tomorrow) as well as two other Castilla goalkeepers: Fuidas and Diego. Mario Gila will also be in the squad.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fuidias and Diego.

Defenders: Alaba, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy and Gila.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.