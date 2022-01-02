Getafe vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Getafe hoping to start the year 2022 on a good note. Los Blancos are leading the table with a solid margin but need to keep winning games so that coach Carlo Ancelotti can make some rotations in the Spanish competition when the Champions League knock-out stages begin.

Getafe have been a poor team this season but they’ve improved ever since Quique Sanchez Flores was appointed. They’re no longer in relegation spots and while Real Madrid have the tools to beat them, this being an away game and the first after the Christmas break could make things tough for Ancelotti’s men.

Real Madrid will also miss Vinicius in this game. The attacker is out with Covid and so is Luka Jovic. That means that Eden Hazard will get a good opportunity to prove his worth on his favorite position on the left wing, while Asensio and Rodrygo will compete for the starting spot on the right flank.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/02/2022

Time: 14:00 CEST, 08:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.