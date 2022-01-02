CONFIRMED lineups: Getafe vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Getafe, the first of 2022.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Getafe starting XI (TBC): Soria, Mitrovic, Cabaco, Cuenca, Suarez, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Aleña, Olivera, Unal, Ramirez.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to start both Marco Asensio and Rodrygo on the flanks, so no Hazard in this game. Real Madrid have survived Covid-19 so far and still have most of their starters ready to perform, while the reserves will be given a chance against Alcoyano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 next Wednesday.

