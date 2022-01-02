 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Getafe vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Hazard starts on the left wing.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid v Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Getafe, the first of 2022.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Getafe starting XI (TBC): Soria, Mitrovic, Cabaco, Cuenca, Suarez, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Aleña, Olivera, Unal, Ramirez.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to start both Marco Asensio and Rodrygo on the flanks, so no Hazard in this game. Real Madrid have survived Covid-19 so far and still have most of their starters ready to perform, while the reserves will be given a chance against Alcoyano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 next Wednesday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/02/2022

Time: 14:00 CEST, 08:00pm EST.

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...