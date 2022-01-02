Jaime Mata: “We are playing against an outstanding leader”

Getafe striker Jaime Mata, who has struggled this season, scoring just one goal in 15 games, spoke about Getafe’s upcoming matchup today with Real Madrid at 2pm CET.

Marca released an interview with the Spanish striker this morning, and in it, Mata spoke about Real Madrid and Vinicius, among other things.

“It is clear that in the end you are playing against the leader, against an outstanding leader, who has very clear ideas,” Mata said. “In the end we play at home, we are in a good moment, the team is confident, with all the people by our side we can get a good result.

“it is clear that it is Real Madrid, which is very difficult. the data and records say that it is ten years (when Getafe last beat Real Madrid). Neither the good nor the bad lasts forever, the day is coming when we achieve victory.”

The Getafe attacker also spoke about how great of a signing Vinicius Jr has turned out to be for Los Blancos.

“I think it was to be expected.. young people need their time,” Mata said of the Brazilian. “Clubs know how to give you peace of mind and confidence. The moment comes when they explode and this is what Vinicus is showing.”