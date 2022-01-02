Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid Still On Vacation (Getafe Post-game, Castilla Corner)

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!
This episode comes in two parts.
Part One, Getafe Post-game with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse
- Listing all the factors that contributed to Real Madrid’s loss to Getafe
- Where there any good standout players?
- Casemiro’s performance
- Luka Modric’s performance
- Carlo Ancelotti’s subs
- Eder Militao’s mistake
- What could Carlo have done differently?
- Marcelo’s impact
- Would Dani Ceballos have been a good fit in this game?
- Peter
- Thoughts on Rudiger’s salary demands
- And a ton more
Part two (1:00:00), Castilla Corner with Sam Sharpe with Kristofer McCormack
- The season so far
- Peter Federico’s debut with the first team
- Was it merited?
- His future.
- Reinier Jesus
- Will Raul leave at the end of the season
Hosts this week:
Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)
Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
