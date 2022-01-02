Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid Still On Vacation (Getafe Post-game, Castilla Corner)

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!

This episode comes in two parts.

Part One, Getafe Post-game with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse

Listing all the factors that contributed to Real Madrid’s loss to Getafe

Where there any good standout players?

Casemiro’s performance

Luka Modric’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

Eder Militao’s mistake

What could Carlo have done differently?

Marcelo’s impact

Would Dani Ceballos have been a good fit in this game?

Peter

Thoughts on Rudiger’s salary demands

And a ton more

Part two (1:00:00), Castilla Corner with Sam Sharpe with Kristofer McCormack

The season so far

Peter Federico’s debut with the first team

Was it merited?

His future.

Reinier Jesus

Will Raul leave at the end of the season

Hosts this week:

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)