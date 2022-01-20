Open Thread: January 20, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to vodka martini (shaken, not stirred): Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Kung_Fu_Zizou (give the man an applause), Ezek Ix or... yours truly.

No More Words Needed

Barcelona Femeni Shoot Down the White Ladies

Yes, it was the expected result after all, but the girls put up a good fight against a much more experienced and accomplished Barcelona team boasting the Ballon D’Or winner A. Putellas - who scored the winning goal in the 91st (ffs...) minute. We’re still proud of the effort and we’ll get them next time!

Let’s ... Move on to Happier Stuff, Shall We...

David Alaba (28), Benzema (28), Kroos (25), Marcelo (24) and Modric (23) are the Real Madrid players with most career trophies.



. pic.twitter.com/XbS6fkQwL9 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 19, 2022

Pogba - Yes, Again

So, how often is it we’re discussing this?

I do remember the MM crew discussing a potential Paul Pogba move to Real Madrid a while ago and they mentioned how it’d be the perfect fit for the team. They’re not wrong in terms of playstyle, though I’d want to see more defensive effort from him if he’s to play for us. But that’s just me, however objective I think this viewpoint is. What do YOU think?

(One thing’s for sure though... How many times have we seen these news. Sheesh!)

According to reports, Paul Pogba has told #MUFC he wants to join Real Madrid in the summer. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2022

And the Training Continues

Nero Time: Have you ever used “Esaka Continues” from KoF XIII as workout music? It works like a charm. Highly recommended, as is King of Fighters as a whole.

Oh and here’s another bell the below post rings...

♫ Running in the 90s

Is a new way I like to be

I’m just running in the 90s

Come on baby run to meee♫

What a legendary song...

ICYMI: It’s LUNIN Time Baby!

Have a good-no, a GREAT day boys and girls (?). May the Madridismo be with you.