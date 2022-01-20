Mijatovic: “After Cristiano’s departure we need a figure like Mbappe”

Former Real Madrid striker and sporting director Pedja Mijatovic spoke to Radio MARCA today, at length, about several prominent topics.

Of course, at the forefront of the conversation was the beloved Paco Gento, who passed away this week.

“It was a sad day for all of Real Madrid because one of the greatest has left and if you push me, I’d say the greatest,” Mijatovic said. “His calmness and way of being always impressed us a lot. He has been a phenomenon in every way.”

Mijatovic was then asked who the next honorary member should be. ”I think Amancio deserves it,” Mijatovic said. “But in the history of Real Madrid there are many historic ones to be honourary president. Now I think Amancio should take it on.”

On Modric, Benzema Bale, and Hazard

”Modric is tremendous. Since he arrived he lives for this profession and for this club. His whole life is related to being able to perform well. Modric and Benzema show that age doesn’t matter much. I know many players who are 25 or 26 years old and they already look older. They must be an example for all those who come from behind.

“I have a lot of love for Bale, he has fulfilled everything in his first stage at Real Madrid, but in recent years he has let himself go. He has fulfilled and we can be happy with his career, he has left an important mark on the club. I don’t think he can be recovered. It ’s a waste of time.

”Hazard? He is recoverable, but he has to do his part. He has had very bad luck with injuries. He can still surprise us but it depends a lot on him.”

Finally, Mijatovic spoke about the importance of signing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

“Madrid always needs to have a real crack and after Cristiano’s departure we need a figure like Mbappe, Mijatovic said. “Madrid always has to strengthen and we’ll see what will happen in the summer, but I would love for both of them to come.“