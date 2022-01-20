Modric on Gento: “He was always very humble, a great person”

As Real Madrid held their final goodbyes to legend Paco Gento, Luka Modric was in the burning chapel, located at the presidential box of the Santiago Bernabeu.

An emotional Modric, who was close to Gento before his passing, said a few words about Gento’s inspiring character to Real Madrid TV.

“He was always very humble,” Modric said. “A great person, very affectionate when we were with him at the Bernabéu or Valdebebas,”

Gento retired at the age of 38 — two years older than Modric currently is.

“I hope I turn 38 at Real Madrid, like Gento.”

He is not that far away. Modric is very close to yet another extension with Real Madrid, and beyond that, there’s no real sign of a decline for the Croatian, who could very well walk in Gento’s footsteps and continue to play for the club until age 38. He’s aged remarkably well as a footballer.