Real Madrid’s final goodbye to Paco Gento

Pretty well everyone you can think of, from past legends like Raul Gonzalez and Fernando Hierro, to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, attended today’s goodbye ceremony for Real Madrid legend Paco Gento, who passed away this week.

It was another emotional day, as everyone came to pay their respects to one of the all-time great figures in Spanish football history. After the ceremony, Gento’s remains were moved to his hometown of Guamizo in Spain, where his body was buried.

Attending the burial were president Florentino Pérez, second vice president Eduardo Fernández de Blas, Cantabria president Miguel Ángel Revilla, diresctor of institutional relations of Real Madrid, Emilio Butragueño, and Real Madrid legends Jose Santamaría, Amancio Amaro and Pirri.

