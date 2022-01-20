Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Get A ‘Moral Victory’ In El Clásico

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- All the ways in which the RFEF messed up the scheduling of the Spanish Super Cup
- Real Madrid’s unique stat vs. Barcelona
- Madrid’s ‘moral victory’
- Las Blancas getting accustomed to facing Barca
- How Madrid stopped Barcelona from playing through the middle
- The positional discipline of Kaci and Zornoza
- Alexia’s tactical adjustments
- The interesting thing about how Barca created all of their first half chances
- The hardest thing to do vs. Barcelona
- The effects of Jonatan Giráldez’s tactical shift at halftime
- Funky Leila-Alexia rotations
- Madrid’s three micro-achievements
- Whether Zornoza should’ve passed the ball on the shot that hit the post
- Why Toril’s weird subs worked
- Om possibly underrating Maite’s performance
- Misa saving Madrid
- The only mistake Misa made
- A penalty shout for Real?
- Athenea’s decision making
- Olga’s two big mistakes
- The defensive breakdown on the goal
- Madrid’s tough upcoming schedule
- The pressure of playing in front of 85k in the Camp Nou for the first time
- How Barcelona find and use motivation
- Future press conference updates
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
