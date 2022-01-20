Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Get A ‘Moral Victory’ In El Clásico

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

All the ways in which the RFEF messed up the scheduling of the Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid’s unique stat vs. Barcelona

Madrid’s ‘moral victory’

Las Blancas getting accustomed to facing Barca

How Madrid stopped Barcelona from playing through the middle

The positional discipline of Kaci and Zornoza

Alexia’s tactical adjustments

The interesting thing about how Barca created all of their first half chances

The hardest thing to do vs. Barcelona

The effects of Jonatan Giráldez’s tactical shift at halftime

Funky Leila-Alexia rotations

Madrid’s three micro-achievements

Whether Zornoza should’ve passed the ball on the shot that hit the post

Why Toril’s weird subs worked

Om possibly underrating Maite’s performance

Misa saving Madrid

The only mistake Misa made

A penalty shout for Real?

Athenea’s decision making

Olga’s two big mistakes

The defensive breakdown on the goal

Madrid’s tough upcoming schedule

The pressure of playing in front of 85k in the Camp Nou for the first time

How Barcelona find and use motivation

Future press conference updates

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

