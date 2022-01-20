Elche vs Real Madrid, 2022 Copa del Rey: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Elche in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16 in what will be their first game after conquering the 2022 Spanish Supercup title in convincing fashion. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely make some rotations in this one, as he must keep his players fresh for what’s ahead.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo, Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Jovic.

Elche predicted XI: Werner, Palacios, Verdu, Gonzalez, Mojica, Mascarell, Guti, Josan, Morente, Milla, Perez.

Players like Hazard or Bale could also feature in the XI, but coach Ancelotti will likely use Vinicius and Rodrygo on the wings just to take this game more seriously. Jovic will almost certainly replace Karim Benzema in the starting lineup, as neither Benzema nor Mariano made the squad list. The Serbian striker is the team’s only pure forward on the squad list.

Camavinga, Ceballos or Isco will likely have to wait for their chance on the bench.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/20/2022

Time: 19:00 CEST, 13:00pm EST.

Venue: Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.