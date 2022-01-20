Elche vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Copa del Rey online

Real Madrid and Elche face off in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16. This will be the last single-elimination round of the domestic competition, so Madrid will have to take care of business and earn an away win if they want to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will make some rotations but not as many as some fans could predict and expect. Courtois and Benzema will miss the game and other players like Mendy or Modric could start the game sitting on the bench. However, it’s clear that Ancelotti doesn’t want to give up on the Copa del Rey this early into the competition, so other key players will likely start.

This game will be another good opportunity for Luka Jovic to prove his worth. The Serbian attacker successfully replaced Karim Benzema when the French star picked up an injury against Real Sociedad, but he hasn’t received much playing time ever since.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/20/2022

Time: 19:00 CEST, 13:00pm EST.

Venue: Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

