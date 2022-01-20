CONFIRMED lineups: Elche vs Real Madrid, 2022 Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Elche in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Jovic.

Elche starting XI (TBC): Werner, Palacios, Verdu, Gonzalez, Mojica, Mascarell, Guti, Josan, Morente, Milla, Perez.

Anything can happen in a single-elimination game, so Real Madrid will need to be careful and make sure that they play with intensity and composure, as Elche are a much better team than Alcoyano. Even if Madrid should still be considered the favorites to go through, they should not expect an easy game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/20/2022

Time: 19:00 CEST, 13:00pm EST.

Venue: Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

