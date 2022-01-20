Kiko Casilla to miss Copa del Rey start against former club

Elche and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will miss the Copa del Rey match between the two clubs on Thursday, according to MARCA.

Casilla tested positive for coronavirus last week and will not make it back in time to start against his former club. He is on loan from Leeds United this season.

MARCA’s report includes a brief, humorous story about a meeting between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Casilla in Kyiv during the Champions League Final in 2018. Perez reportedly went locker-to-locker individually speaking with the players prior to the match against Liverpool.

“[Casilla], what’s going to happen? “Well, we’ll have to win, right?” It’s better for you, because it’s too far to walk back to Madrid.”

The 35-year-old keeper was transferred to Leeds in January 2019. He was demoted to a third string keeper behind newly acquired Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas, who would depart for PSG that summer window.

Casilla made over 25 appearances in LaLiga as well as several appearances in the Champions League with Real Madrid after spending the majority of his youth career with the club. It’s very unfortunate that he will not be able to feature against his former club on a bigger stage like the Copa del Rey.