Open Thread: January 21, 2022

So yea... YEESH! What a match!

Yet another extra time match for Real Madrid. But hey! Fortunately, we won while resting some starters and that’s not the only story. Far from it, actually.

And... I’ll Be Damned... Talk About an Unlikely Hero

And the man who we are all happy to see smiling again is... Eden freaking HAZARD!!! Yesh! The man to score was Hazard after a lobbed ball courtesy of Alaba. No, seriously. Repeat that with me; “E-D-E-N H-A-Z-A-R-D.... scored to send us through to the next round”.

So, a day later, how do you feel?

Eden Hazard scores a 115th-minute winner for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/UBnhgbseho — GOAL (@goal) January 20, 2022

“Get to know ya” Series: Clubs you Support, other than the obvious one

This one’s fairly simple, no? You can go for a local team, or whatever you feel like saying. If you feel like it, go ahead and comment your favorite team from each of the big leagues (and heck, why not, even some smaller ones).

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.