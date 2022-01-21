Managing Madrid Podcast: Mailbag with Dre Cordero live in Miami

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Andres Cordero discuss:

- Some things from the Elche win

- Chances of Real Madrid winning the Champions League

- Dre’s favourite moments as a commentator

- Can Borja Mayoral succeed at Real Madrid?

- Should we be worried about Kylian Mbappe signing a new deal with PSG?

- Do Brahim Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola have a future at Real Madrid?

- How to progress the ball without Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Who could slide in?

- Vlahovic’s potential

- Fitting Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

- Does being Spanish correlate with Madridismo?

- Vinicius dependance

- Gareth Bale vs PSG?

- Kylian Mbappe or bust?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Andres Cordero (@DreCordero)