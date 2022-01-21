Real Madrid draw Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in the 2022 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals, which are set to take place at San Mames on February 2nd.

There’s big controversy around that date as it’s another CONMEBOL date, meaning that Casemiro, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Militao and Valverde will all likely miss the game if the Spanish Football Federation decide not to change its initial schedule. Real Madrid could try to convince the Brazilian Football Federation to let Casemiro, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Militao stay in Spain to play the Quarterfinals as Brazil have already clinched their presence in the 2022 World Cup, but things won’t be that easy for Fede Valverde given that Uruguay are still fighting for a spot.

This edition of the Copa del Rey represents a good opportunity for Real Madrid to compete for the title, as strong teams like Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla and Barcelona were already eliminated in the Round of 16. Furthermore, they have had the edge against Athletic Bilbao all three times the two teams have faced each other so far this season.