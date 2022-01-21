Kroos gives brief Twitter response to yellow card against Elche

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos issued a brief tweet after the club’s Copa del Rey win against Elche on Thursday.

The midfielder was yellow carded late in the match for a seemingly phantom tackle on Elche forward Tete Morente. Kroos was visibly livid and pleaded his innocence to referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez, but to no success.

Given Kroos’ response to a highlight that includes circus music, it’s clear how the 32-year-old feels about the call made on the pitch.

This was not the only questionable call that was made on Thursday as Marcelo was shown a straight red for another tackle made on Morente in extra time. The Brazilian fullback reportedly responded to the referee briefly saying, “you are very bad.”

Despite the questionable calls and criticisms of refereeing, Real Madrid advanced to the next round of the Copa del Rey where they will face Athletic Club in the quarter-final on February 3.