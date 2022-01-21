Marcelo suspended three games, will miss Copa del Rey’s Quarterfinals and potential Semifinals

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has been suspended for three Copa del Rey games and will miss the Quarterfinals and the following Semifinals if the team beats Athletic Bilbao and advances to the next round. Marcelo was sent off against Elche and then told the referee “you’re very bad,” which carries a two-game suspension added to the usual ban after seeing a red card.

Without him, Ferland Mendy will be the starter in the Copa del Rey, so the French left-back will have to stay healthy going forward. Castilla’s Miguel Gutierrez could eventually play as the team’s left-back if something happens to Mendy, but coach Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t given Gutierrez minutes ever since the season started.

Marcelo’s red card was questionable, so it’s reasonable to think that he was frustrated in that moment. However, the referee decided to include Marcelo’s quotes in his report, so the Brazilian defender and team captain has no choice but to accept his suspension.