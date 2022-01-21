Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Marcelo / Kroos calls; Copa Review; Dembele

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The injuries to Ansu Fati and Pedi
- Does Diego think Barcelona got a moral victory against Athletic Club?
- Nico vs David Alba
- The Gavi vs Toni Kroos Instagram beef
- The Marcelo suspension and Toni Kroos phantom call?
- Elche’s wingers vs Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez
- Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
- Diego Simeone and Atleti’s bus getting attacked
- The Ousmane Dembele situation: Perspective from both club and player
- Hristo Stoichkov’s quotes about Demebele
- And more.
