Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Marcelo / Kroos calls; Copa Review; Dembele

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- The injuries to Ansu Fati and Pedi

- Does Diego think Barcelona got a moral victory against Athletic Club?

- Nico vs David Alba

- The Gavi vs Toni Kroos Instagram beef

- The Marcelo suspension and Toni Kroos phantom call?

- Elche’s wingers vs Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez

- Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

- Diego Simeone and Atleti’s bus getting attacked

- The Ousmane Dembele situation: Perspective from both club and player

- Hristo Stoichkov’s quotes about Demebele

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, beloved Patrons!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

