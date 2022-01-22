Five young stars on Real Madrid’s radar — report

A report from MARCA today states that Real Madrid are looking at investing money into younger stars that could grow with them in the coming years — an approach they took with players like Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes which helps them sign less-established, budding stars as they continue the fight against other financial giants (state-backed clubs) in the market.

The five players that are on Real Madrid’s radar, per that same report, are two 21 year olds, Aurelin Tchouameni, Wesley Fofana; two 19 year olds, Ryan Gravernberch, Florian Wirtz; and one 18 year old, Jude Bellingham.

Tchouameni would be a player capable of playing the anchor role for years to come, and is a press-resistant player who’s technically sound. Fofana could serve as a back-up center-back. Ryan Gravernerch, meanwhile, could possibly develop into a Luka Modric-type replacement in the future (far-fetched comparison, admittedly, but he has promising attributes on the ball).

Bellingham and Wirtz are both attacking midfielders who could play on the wings, but it’s hard to see where they’d currently fit with the plethora of wingers the club already has — especially if Kylian Mbappe is signed this summer.