Real Madrid will appeal Marcelo’s suspension as well as Kroos’s yellow card

Two controversial (and if we’re being honest, quite ridiculous) calls in Real Madrid’s win over Elche in Copa del Rey this week stood out and stole the headlines: 1) a yellow card for Kroos given for dissent after a non-existant foul; and 2) a red card and suspension for Marcelo in what stems from the Brazilian making a foul and then telling the referee “you’re so bad”.

Real Madrid will appeal both, though, in the case of Marcelo, they’re not very confident it will be overturned.

The referee’s match report following that game read: “In the 102nd minute, the player (12) Vieira Da Silva Junior, Marcelo, was sent off for the following reason: Knocking down an opponent and thus preventing an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Once sent off, he addressed me in the following terms: “You’re so bad.”

But Real Madrid and Marcelo’s point is that the reaction to the red card was triggered by a phantom foul that should not have existed in the first place. As true as that may be, it likely won’t be enough of an argument. Similar cases in the past have been appealed to no avail. The “you’re so bad” card is irreversible, per Spanish football rules.