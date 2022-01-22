PSG willing to offer Marco Asensio an improved deal—report

Marco Asensio has attracted the interest of PSG. The former Mallorca player would be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2023. According to a report from AS, PSG would be willing to offer a €6 million a year salary on a deal to sign with the French capital club.

The offer from PSG would be far superior to the renewal offer from Real Madrid. The Spanish club want to renew Asensio on a new four year deal, but have kept his salary at it’s current level — €4 million. It’s unlikely that Real Madrid would be willing to match the offer from PSG.

Marco Asensio is enjoying his best period at Real Madrid since his breakout years in 2016-2018. He is vying for a starting position on the right wing with Rodyrgo Goes. In 2022, that position may no longer be up for grabs with the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe. With players like Mbappe and Haaland being linked with the club, Asensio may think twice before renewing with Real Madrid — where playing time may be hard to find.