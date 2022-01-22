Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Elche

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Elche, the second consecutive match between the two teams, who faced each other in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

Courtois and Karim Benzema are back with the team having missed Thursday’s game. However, Dani Carvajal hasn’t recovered from Covid-19 yet and will miss another match.

Real Madrid will have some days off after this game, so Carlo Ancelotti will likely keep trusting his starters hoping that they can stay both fresh and healthy for the busy schedule that is about to begin on February.

Elche proved on Thursday that they are a tough team, but Madrid should have the advantage at the Bernabeu.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/23/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

