Elche assistant Ortega: “At home, Real Madrid press higher”

Elche assistant coach Jose Ortega (currently filling in for head coach Francisco Rodriguez who is awaiting the result of a COVID test), spoke to the media today ahead of him team’s clash vs Real Madrid at the Bernabeu tomorrow.

Ortega spoke about his team’s physical health, as well as the ‘different’ Real Madrid they’re expecting since their previous encounter.

“Real Madrid will be fresher,” Ortega said. “They will make about seven changes in the eleven. At home, they press higher. You have to know how to manage their waves, in which they seem to overwhelm you. If we are together and we take out the moments of difficulty, we will have our counter options.”

Ortega also gave an update on the status of several players who are questionable for his team tomorrow.

“We got Piatti back, while Boyé finished training with good feelings,” Ortega said. “When we define the eleven with the coach, he will decide if Boyé comes out from the start or during the game. Guido Carrillo has some discomfort from the Cup. The rest are still out due to Covid-19 (Barragán, Pastore, Josema and Omar Mascarell) or muscle injury (Bigas, Enzo Roco, Marcone and Carrillo). Bigas is injured and has Covid. We have many difficulties to work and make spare parts, but we are going to give our best.”