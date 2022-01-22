WATCH: Takefusa Kubo’s best moment vs former club Villarreal

Real Mallorca were cast aside by Villarreal with relative ease — the yellow submarine secured a 3-0 lead at home to push the island club closer to the relegation spots. It was a return to the Estadio de la Cerámica for Take Kubo, who spent six months on loan to Emery’s Villarreal. There would be little doubt that the Japanese playmaker would want to make an impact vs his former club and manager.

Unfortunately, Kubo and Mallorca underwhelmed. The two goals conceded in the first half could have been avoided and Kubo did play a part in each. The first goal, saw Franco Russo score an own goal after attempting to clear a Pedraza cross. Take Kubo could have closed down the space between himself and Pedraza to deny the cross. On the second goal, Villarreal counter after a poor Mallorca set piece, with Kubo leaving Trigueros free in midfield — failing to track back — and Trigueros would then go on to make a free run in the box, scoring a fairly easy goal.

Despite the poor defensive efforts of Kubo and his teammates, there was one moment of magic which could have potentially changed the game for Mallorca. Kubo picks up the ball in zone 14, turns on Dani Parejo, and then attracts two more defenders in Pedraza and Moi Gomez before feeding a free Maffeo down the flank:

After the skill to evade three defenders, Kubo picks the ball back up and serves an inch perfect cross to Amath - who in all honesty should have scored. Sequences like the above are evidence to the talent Kubo possesses. The raw talent is there, but in order to reach a Real Madrid level, Kubo will need to improve tactically and physically.