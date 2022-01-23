Open Thread: January 23, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a couples date with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or... you guessed it, yours truly.

Your Eyecandy, As Training Continues

As you can see, the boyz are preparing for Elche.

Oh by the Way

Asensio is 26?!?!?! Boy does time fly by fast...

Real Madrid Monitoring More Youngsters

So, here’s who we are apparently after this time. Care to tell us who you prefer out of these and why?

Jude Bellingham is practically an established rising star already. I’ve seen some of you guys posting kind words about him here and there, so here comes the obligatory question: Would you go for him? I mean, in the context of where Real Madrid are now, roster-wise.

| Jude Bellingham does NOT want to return to the Premier League. Real Madrid are monitoring him and see him as "the complete midfielder." @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 21, 2022

Hazard is in Carlo’s Plan’s for Next Season

Color me surprised, given his record here, but looks like there are still a few surprises for us fans around the corner. Oh well, time will tell.

Chelsea in Eden Hazard transfer blow as Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirms winger is ‘in plans for next season’ https://t.co/HUHwynZi7b — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) January 22, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti denies rumours on Real Madrid planning to sell Eden Hazard: “Hazard is in our plans for the next season, I can confirm”, he said. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Leaving the club in January has never been a concrete possibility. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2022

Well, I mean...

Eden Hazard has now scored 199 goals for club and country:



◉ 110 - Chelsea

◉ 50 - Lille

◉ 33 - Belgium

◉ 6 - Real Madrid



Off the bench to score an extra-time winner this evening. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4LzQO4RwlJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 20, 2022

Might as Well Fit This in Here Somewhere

| Haaland wants to play for Real Madrid. @BILD_Sport #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 22, 2022

No, Seriously, Let’s Hear it

This ought to be fun...

Have a great day and enjoy the match ladies and gents. And also...

GET READY FOR THE NEW MOD’S THREAD DEBUT

This is Nero. Over and out. But remember...