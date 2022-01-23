Open Thread: January 23, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a couples date with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or... you guessed it, yours truly.
Your Eyecandy, As Training Continues
As you can see, the boyz are preparing for Elche.
Oh by the Way
Asensio is 26?!?!?! Boy does time fly by fast...
Real Madrid Monitoring More Youngsters
So, here’s who we are apparently after this time. Care to tell us who you prefer out of these and why?
Jude Bellingham is practically an established rising star already. I’ve seen some of you guys posting kind words about him here and there, so here comes the obligatory question: Would you go for him? I mean, in the context of where Real Madrid are now, roster-wise.
Hazard is in Carlo’s Plan’s for Next Season
Color me surprised, given his record here, but looks like there are still a few surprises for us fans around the corner. Oh well, time will tell.
Well, I mean...
Might as Well Fit This in Here Somewhere
No, Seriously, Let’s Hear it
This ought to be fun...
Have a great day and enjoy the match ladies and gents. And also...
