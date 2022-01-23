 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: January 23, 2022

Your SunMatchDay issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a couples date with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or... you guessed it, yours truly.

Your Eyecandy, As Training Continues

As you can see, the boyz are preparing for Elche.

Oh by the Way

Asensio is 26?!?!?! Boy does time fly by fast...

Real Madrid Monitoring More Youngsters

So, here’s who we are apparently after this time. Care to tell us who you prefer out of these and why?

Jude Bellingham is practically an established rising star already. I’ve seen some of you guys posting kind words about him here and there, so here comes the obligatory question: Would you go for him? I mean, in the context of where Real Madrid are now, roster-wise.

Hazard is in Carlo’s Plan’s for Next Season

Color me surprised, given his record here, but looks like there are still a few surprises for us fans around the corner. Oh well, time will tell.

Well, I mean...

Might as Well Fit This in Here Somewhere

No, Seriously, Let’s Hear it

This ought to be fun...

Have a great day and enjoy the match ladies and gents. And also...

GET READY FOR THE NEW MOD’S THREAD DEBUT

This is Nero. Over and out. But remember...

