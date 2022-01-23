Real Madrid vs Elche, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Elche in a rematch of last Thursday’s game in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16. That game, Los Blancos advanced to the next round thanks to an impressive comeback win in extra time, but they will have to take care of business in regulation if they want the three points on Sunday.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Hazard, Benzema.

Elche predicted XI: Werner, Palacios, Verdu, Gonzalez, Mojica, Mascarell, Guti, Josan, Morente, Milla, Perez.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti suggested during his pre-match press conference that Eden Hazard could return to the starting lineup. Asensio is still injured and while Rodrygo would be the obvious candidate to replace him, it seems that Ancelotti wants to give Hazard some minutes as a starter.

Courtois and Benzema are also back, with Mendy, Casemiro and Modric also expected to make their return to the lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/23/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

